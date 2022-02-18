Lights Out Premiere: Stefan Goldmann - Singing Wire [Macro]
Fast-paced energetic techno
Lights Out bring an exclusive premiere from Berghain regular Stefan Goldmann. He has a special relationship with the club, having DJed at there since 2006, and he also conceived the Elektroakustischer Salon nights, opening up the venue for experimental music. He's also been writing a column for the Berghain program flyer since 2012. Taken from his trilogy of the same name, Singing Wire is a fast-paced and warping techno cut filled with energy.
Track: Singing Wire
Artist: Stefan Goldmann
Label: Macro
Format: Vinyl + Digital
Release Date: 2-18-22