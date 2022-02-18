Lights Out Premiere: Stefan Goldmann - Singing Wire [Macro]

Stefan Goldmann - Singing Wire Trilogy [Macro]

Lights Out bring an exclusive premiere from Berghain regular Stefan Goldmann. He has a special relationship with the club, having DJed at there since 2006, and he also conceived the Elektroakustischer Salon nights, opening up the venue for experimental music. He's also been writing a column for the Berghain program flyer since 2012. Taken from his trilogy of the same name, Singing Wire is a fast-paced and warping techno cut filled with energy.

Track: Singing Wire

Artist: Stefan Goldmann

Label: Macro

Format: Vinyl + Digital

Release Date: 2-18-22