Skip to main content

Lights Out Premiere: Stefan Goldmann - Singing Wire [Macro]

Fast-paced energetic techno
  • Author:
  • Publish date:
Stefan Goldmann - Singing Wire Trilogy [Macro]

Stefan Goldmann - Singing Wire Trilogy [Macro]

Lights Out bring an exclusive premiere from Berghain regular Stefan Goldmann. He has a special relationship with the club, having DJed at there since 2006, and he also conceived the Elektroakustischer Salon nights, opening up the venue for experimental music. He's also been writing a column for the Berghain program flyer since 2012. Taken from his trilogy of the same name, Singing Wire is a fast-paced and warping techno cut filled with energy.

Track: Singing Wire
Artist: Stefan Goldmann
Label: Macro
Format: Vinyl + Digital
Release Date: 2-18-22

Recommended Articles

Related Content

SKRPT065
Music

Lights Out Premiere: Kmyle - Mayhem [Skyptöm]

5 hours ago
PRBL015D - ARTWORK A
Music

Lights Out Premiere: Patrick Siech - Acid Monday [Parabel]

Dec 15, 2021
SKRPT054-ARTWORK
Music

Lights Out Premiere: SRAMAANA - Quantical Attraction [Skryptom]

May 19, 2021