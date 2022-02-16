Listen: New Frankie Knuckles Mix From 1986 Appears Online

Frankie Knuckles

Need a new mix to get through another dreadful day? A new Frankie Knuckles mix dropped two days ago on SoundCloud from the archives of Chicago DJ Braxton Holmes.

The mix was recorded in February 1986 at the now defunct C.O.D Club at 1201 W. Devon Ave for PG ltd. The mix runs about 80 minutes and has loads of soulful house classics. If you want to go back in time to the nascent era of house music, this is the mix for you. And the mixing and curation is top notch with Frankie Knuckles in the mix.

A mixtape cover calls this a “Valentine Session” from Valentine’s Day 1986.