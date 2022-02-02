Skip to main content

Loraine James Announces Debut, Self-Titled Album Under Ambient Alias Whatever The Weather

The first single "17°C” is out from Loraine James' new alias.
Loraine James Whatever The Weather

Loraine James

Loraine James has announced a new self-titled album under an ambient alias Whatever The Weather. The North London producer released one of our favorite albums of 2021, Reflection, in June and now has another new album. To push the LP, she has released the first single “17°C,” which comes with a music video. The theme of temperatures is one you will find throughout the album.

The 11-track album starts at 25°C and the jumps around between 0°C and 36°C (plus 28°C as the bonus track). She changes up how she makes music to focus on “keyboard improvisations, stuttering production, and vocal experimentation,” according to a press release.

Recommended Articles

Whatever The Weather will be released on April 8 via Ghostly. Pre-order the LP here.

Tracklist:

01. 25°C
02. 0°C
03. 17°C
04. 14°C
05. 2°C (Intermittent Rain)
06. 10°C
07. 6°C
08. 4°C
09. 30°C
10. 36°C
11. 28°C (Intermittent Sunshine) [Digital Bonus Track] 

Loraine James Whatever The Weather Cover Art

Loraine James Whatever The Weather Cover Art

Related Content

Loraine James
Music

Loraine James Unveils New Album 'Reflection,' Shares Single "Simple Stuff"

Mar 10, 2021
Loraine James
Music

Album Review: Loraine James - Reflection

Jun 4, 2021
James Blake Friends That Break Your Heart Cover Art
News

James Blake Announces New Album 'Friends That Break Your Heart' & US Fall Tour

Jul 22, 2021