LSDXOXO Announces Dedicated 2 Disrespect Remix EP Featuring VTSS, TYGAPAW & More

The eight-track remix EP will arrive next month from LSDXOXO.
LSDXOXO

LSDXOXO has announced the remix EP for his 2021 EP Dedicated 2 Disrespect. The remix EP will feature reworks from the likes of TYGAPAW, VTSS, BADSISTA, D.Dan, River Moon and Estoc. It also features a new song “SMD” (Suck My Dick), inspired by “Suck My Dick” by Lil’ Kim.

The single is available here and listen to it below, possibly in time for your Valentine’s Day plans. The tracklist is available and Dedicated 2 Disrespect: The Remixes will be released on March 25 via Floorgasm. Pre-order the EP as well.

Tracklist:

1. LSDXOXO- SMD
2. LSDXOXO - The Devil (TYGAPAW Remix)
3. LSDXOXO - Sick Bitch (VTSS Remix)
4. LSDXOXO - Sick Bitch (River Moon Remix)
5. LSDXOXO - Mutant Exotic (D. Dan Remix)
6. LSDXOXO - Sick Bitch (ANAL HOUSE Remix)
7. LSDXOXO - Mutant Exotic (BADSISTA Remix)
8. LSDXOXO - Baby (Estoc Remix)

