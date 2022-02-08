Magnetic Mix 176: Mambele

Mambele Emma Simbi

Mambele is next up in our Magnetic Mix series. The Brussels-based DJ, producer and radio host has been putting out music for the better part of a decade and holds regular residencies at two radio stations, BRUZZ and Kiosk Radio. He released his latest project Proton last month that combines jazz, bossa nova and house music in exciting and innovative ways. There is a mix of instrumentals and vocal tracks like the silky smooth vocal song “Vibrations” with ZiL or the instrumental “Connections” with its easy-going and swinging bossa nova groove.

He takes that same attitude to this Magnetic Mix, which includes songs that he enjoyed playing at gigs. The mix moves quickly, capturing 26 songs in an hour, so stay on your toes with this.

“All the cancelled bookings gave me the opportunity to work on my music. This resulted in a first release this year, PROTON,” explains Mambele. “However I do miss DJ sets in front of a crowd. Collection of songs I enjoyed playing at gigs. Made this mix with the dancefloor in mind.”

Follow along with the tracklist as you listen.

Tracklist:

1. Mambele - All it is (Intro)

2. Yuji Ohno - Wandering Days

3. Wiif & H U A M A N - Breathe

4. Arthur Brown - Birds

5. Marsellus Pittman & Theo Pharrish - African Roots

6. Ten Eight Seven - Untitled ft NMSS

7. Tatham Mensah Lord - The Believer

8. DJ Raff - Resistencia (Dengue Dengue Dengue Remix)

9. Nova Catalina Octet - Sao Paulo

10. Amadou Balanké - Bar Konon Mousso (Ben Gomori n’est pas musicien Edit)

11. Dan Kye - Raro

12. Darius x Wayne Snow - EQUILIBRIUM

13. Agent K - Feed the cat

14. Ally McMahon & Codie Curre - Cold Nights

15. Peter Clamat - Fachfremd und Beratungsresistent

16. Domu - Unfazed

17. Sampology - Suffer and Swim feat. Allysha Joy

18. Tom Esselle - Lou’s Groove

19. Hagan - Right Here

20. Jowaa - Boss du Festival

21. THEOS - Keep Creating Your World

22. DJOKO - Hooked On You

23. Dengue Dengue Dengue - Yangol

24. NMSS - Palantir

25. Seven Davis Jnr - P.A.R.T.Y.

26. Hartta - Trust Issues