Magnetic Mix 177: Sololo

Ati Setipa

South African producer Tsépang Setipa aka Sololo is next up in our Magnetic Mix series. Sololo is still a relative newcomer, but his music has the polish of one who has been doing for quite some time. It mixes afro beats and the melodic deep house one recognizes from South Africa. He has a new EP Rainmaker, which will arrive next week on February 22. Pre-order the EP here.

The five-track project is his most interesting and complete work yet and is something that features in his mix. The mix is all his music, the majority being unreleased tracks too. So if you like what you hear, get ready for a lot of this music to drop in the future.

“This mix is a personal expression of my appreciation for house music in its different forms. It is through such an expression that I’m hopefully able to take others on a journey of sound discovery and appreciation,” says Sololo in a statement. “Music truly sets me free and I hope that this mix demonstrates my freedom off expression as vividly as I wanted it to be.”

Listen to the mix and follow along with the tracklist.

Tracklist

1. Sololo - Intlombe (Taung Vocal Remix)

2. Sololo ft. Griffith Malo - Moses (Original Mix)

3. Fawa - Find the Way (Sololo Taung Remix) [Unreleased]

4. Sololo - Superpower (Acapella by Kareyendasoul ft Zhao - In

Control) [Unreleased]

5. Sololo - Ingoma (Taung Extended Mix)

6. Sololo feat Ntate Phephela - Kea Patlotsa (Horsepower Remix)

7. Sololo - Trip to Taung (Unreleased)

8. Sololo - Afrika Ya Maafrika (Unreleased)

9. Sololo - Sebata (Unreleased)

10. Sololo - Can You Feel It (Unreleased)

11. Sololo - Save Our Souls (Unreleased - Acapella by Bob Sinclar)

12. Sololo ft. TeeR Music-Sonqoba (Original Mix) (Unreleased)

13. Sololo ft. TeeR Music - Hero (Unreleased)