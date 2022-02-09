Moderat Announce Fourth Album 'MORE D4TA'

Moderat Birgit Kaulfuss

Moderat are back. It has been a long six years and a whole damn lot has changed, but Apparat and Modeselektor, together known as Moderat, are releasing a new album titled MORE D4TA in three months. The trio announced they were taking a hiatus to focus on their own projects in 2017 after releasing III in 2016 and then touring extensively off of that.

After that exhausting tour for III, Apparat (a.k.a. Sascha Ring) and Modeselektor (a.k.a. Gernot Bronsert and Sebastian Szary) spent two years away from one another. They then reunited, first just hanging out before making music, largely when gigs weren't happening. From there, they started to slowly flesh out ideas as they dove into modular composition, field recordings and other oddities.

Many of MORE D4TA lyrics are rooted in Ring’s frequent trips to Berlin’s Gemäldegalerie museum. The run time is 46 minutes and 33 seconds over 10 tracks.

MORE D4TA is an anagram for Moderat 4. The LP will be released on May 13 via Monkeytown Records. The trio is also touring pretty extensively this year, so check their website to see if they are in your city.

