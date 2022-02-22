New Audiophile Listening & Wine Bar, Eavesdrop, Opening In Brooklyn

Located in Greenpoint, Eavesdrop will feature guest DJs, labels & others, plus food, drinks and more with a quality soundsystem.

Eavesdrop music area Courtesy of Eavesdrop

A new listening bar has opened up in Brooklyn. Titled Eavesdrop (Listening Bar LLC is the official business name), the bar is located in Greenpoint and will serve small bites for snacking or sharing and a mix of drinks that include beer, cocktails and natural wine.

What makes the place interesting is the soundsystem and the push to make the place not just look good, but sound good.

Eavesdrop's soundsystem features Danley Sound Lab SH60 loudspeakers and Seaton Submersive subs, designed by Danny Taylor, owner of New York audio consultancy House Under Magic. There is a DJ booth with Technics turntables, Pioneer CDJs and a MasterSounds Radius rotary mixer from audio engineer Andy Rigby-Jones of Allen & Heath. It is designed for people to be able to speak, while still hearing high-quality sound.

"We incorporated the same design principles as one would in building a recording studio, such as hidden sound absorption and treatment," said Taylor to Resident Advisor.

Eavesdrop booth Courtesy of Eavesdrop

There will be DJs, labels, record stores and local curators who come through to play electronic, jazz, hip-hop, soul and experimental music.

The grand opening weekend will take place March 4 and 5 with Mood Hut's CZ Wang and Renata Do Valle behind the decks.

The 1000-foot space is at 674 Manhattan avenue.