Play Pause Podcast S2 Ep 7 - The Best In New & Unreleased House, Downtempo & Beyond

This week we have exclusives from Popsneon on Paper Wave (UK), BAM & Leandria Johnson on Moulton Music (San Francisco), Nicky Romero & Low Blow on Protocol Recordings (Amsterdam), a limited release from Nihil Young & Talal, and two new heaters on Armada Music.

Play/Pause S2 EP 7 - Hosted by Nutritious Magnetic Mag

This week's Play Pause hosted by Nutritious features another stacked lineup including some nice nods to classic house. Features include exclusives from Popsneon on Paper Wave (UK), BAM & Leandria Johnson on Moulton Music (San Francisco), Nicky Romero & Low Blow on Protocol Recordings (Amsterdam), a limited release from Nihil Young & Talal, and two new heaters on Armada Music (Amsterdam) from Kill Script, Crooked Bangs and Tom Staar featuring Nathan Nicholson.

Play Pause host Nutritious is a music artist and founder of the new label Liquid Culture Records. Nutritious was the first DJ to perform at The Whitney Museum of American Art Biennial — he’s made repeat appearances for Ultra Music Festival, Rodarte for New York Fashion Week, Le Bain, Cielo, Pete Tong’s Evolution FM in the USA, E.S.L. in D.C., Ace Hotel NY, and is a regular contributor for Magnetic Magazine, where he hosts Play Pause: The Ultimate Promo Podcast. Nutritious has scored several indie films and appears in two feature films, # Lucky Number starring Method Man, and Before We Were Kings alongside Moby, Sander Kleinenberg and Wolfgang Gartner. Nutritious' original music is also featured on the soundtracks. His mixes have been commissioned by Viva Radio, W Hotels, Societe Perrier, various FM and satellite radio shows, including guest spots on iHeart, Sirius XM, KMHD Portland, and WNUR Chicago.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Tracklist:

1. Popsneon - Falling I'm Falling [Paper Wave]

2. BAM feat. Leandria Johnson - Hold On (Bams Full Disclosure Mix) [Moulton Music]

3. Nicky Romero x Low Blow - See You on The Dancefloor [Protocol Recordings]

4. Nihil Young & Talal - Don't Give Up ft. Amy Wawn (Nihil Young Private Mix)

5. Kill Script - Forever [Armada Music]

6. Tom Staar feat. Nathan Nicholson - By Your Side [Armada Music]