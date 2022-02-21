Skip to main content

Premiere: Jimpster feat. Oliver Night - Ascension (Freerange Records)

Ahead of Jimpster's 7th L.P., we have the premiere of "Ascension" featuring Oliver Night.
Jimpster

Jimpster's seventh full-length, Birdhouse is set for launch this coming Friday and it's one you might find yourself laying back to as opposed to grooving along to in the club. Soul, funk, and downtempo grooves take center stage this time around and it's not very surprising considering the fact that he mainly wrote the album throughout 2020's lockdown. It's 12 tracks deep and rich with the vibes we need in tense times like these. 

All the tunes are deserving of their own individual spotlight but at Magnetic, we are premiering the album's second track "Ascension," which features an especially tender vocal by Oliver Night which you might find particularly introspective.

Pre-order your copy of Birdhouse now over at Bandcamp

Follow Jimpster: Facebook | Soundcloud

Follow Freerange Records: Facebook | Soundcloud

