Record Store Day Reveals April & June 2022 Exclusive Vinyl Drops
Record Store Day has announced the list of exclusive releases for its spring edition. Record Store Day will take place on April 23. Understanding the situation with the global vinyl backlog, they have a "safety net" date of June 18 for vinyl that may get delayed. The June date will have some vinyl specifically for it, so there will still be some records regardless. Hopefully a major label artist won’t order 500,000 records and clog everything up.
The official list of exclusives is out now. As with every Record Store Day, there is a wide variety of artists who drop some exclusive vinyl. There is everything from Motorhead, Bill Evans, The Doors, Cypress Hill, The Cure, Childish Gambino, David Bowie, James Blake and more. You can look through the entire list here and decide what tickles your fancy. Then check where the nearest participating store is and save some money for the day.
Below is a list of some good ones that caught our eye. Taylor Swift is the ambassador in 2022.
Ramones - The Sire Albums (1981-1989) 7-LP box set
David Bowie - Brilliant Adventure EP & Toy EP
Stevie Nicks - Bella Donna
St. Vincent - The Nowhere Inn (Official Soundtrack)
Lou Reed - I'm So Free: The 1971 RCA Demos
Blur - Bustin' + Dronin'
James Blake - COVERS
Future - DS2
Childish Gambino - Kauai
Kacey Musgraves - star-crossed
The Rolling Stones - More Hot Rocks (Big Hits & Fazed Cookies) [50th Anniversary]
Gorgon City - Olympia Remixes
Czarface - Czarmageddon
Jessie Ware - Devotion: The Gold Edition (10th Anniversary)
Pearl Jam - Live on Two Legs
Prince - The Gold Experience
The Cure – Pornography
Cypress Hill – The 420 Remixes
Kid Creole and The Coconuts - Fresh Fruit In Foreign Places
Wipers - Over The Edge - Anniversary Edition
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds - Live Seeds
The Damned - Strawberries
Motorhead - Lost Tapes Vol 2