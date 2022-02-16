Record Store Day Reveals April & June 2022 Exclusive Vinyl Drops

Record Store Day will take place on April 23 with a safety date for vinyls that may not ship on time in June.

Record Store Day has announced the list of exclusive releases for its spring edition. Record Store Day will take place on April 23. Understanding the situation with the global vinyl backlog, they have a "safety net" date of June 18 for vinyl that may get delayed. The June date will have some vinyl specifically for it, so there will still be some records regardless. Hopefully a major label artist won’t order 500,000 records and clog everything up.

The official list of exclusives is out now. As with every Record Store Day, there is a wide variety of artists who drop some exclusive vinyl. There is everything from Motorhead, Bill Evans, The Doors, Cypress Hill, The Cure, Childish Gambino, David Bowie, James Blake and more. You can look through the entire list here and decide what tickles your fancy. Then check where the nearest participating store is and save some money for the day.

Below is a list of some good ones that caught our eye. Taylor Swift is the ambassador in 2022.

Ramones - The Sire Albums (1981-1989) 7-LP box set

David Bowie - Brilliant Adventure EP & Toy EP

Stevie Nicks - Bella Donna

St. Vincent - The Nowhere Inn (Official Soundtrack)

Lou Reed - I'm So Free: The 1971 RCA Demos

Blur - Bustin' + Dronin'

James Blake - COVERS

Future - DS2

Childish Gambino - Kauai

Kacey Musgraves - star-crossed

The Rolling Stones - More Hot Rocks (Big Hits & Fazed Cookies) [50th Anniversary]

Gorgon City - Olympia Remixes

Czarface - Czarmageddon

Jessie Ware - Devotion: The Gold Edition (10th Anniversary)

Pearl Jam - Live on Two Legs

Prince - The Gold Experience

The Cure – Pornography

Cypress Hill – The 420 Remixes

Kid Creole and The Coconuts - Fresh Fruit In Foreign Places

Wipers - Over The Edge - Anniversary Edition

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds - Live Seeds

The Damned - Strawberries

Motorhead - Lost Tapes Vol 2