Resources, Fundraising Efforts From Music Industry To Support Ukraine Against Russian Invasion

Labels, artists and companies are doing live streams, raising funds with music and instruments and much more to support Ukraine.

As you know by now, Russia has invaded Ukraine. I am not the one to discuss the ins and outs of the conflict for you; other sources have been covering that with great detail since the invasion. The resulting humanitarian crisis has been dire with hundreds of thousands, mostly women and children, fleeing the country to neighboring states like Poland or Hungary. Most men have to stay and fight in some capacity.

There are fundraising efforts being done by music business through various means. An open source spreadsheet has been created with Bandcamps for various Ukrainian labels and artists. Some of them are donating the money received by this to charitable causes.

If you would like to donate to relief and Ukrainian government organizations, this link has a slew of them. You can also check this link for upcoming demonstrations against the war.

Russian electronic music label Gost Zvuk has released a 32-track compilation titled STOP THE WAR! with 100% of all proceeds going to humanitarian funds helping those in need..

On March 5, James Hype’s Stereohype label will host a livestream raising funds for Save The Children UK. Check their Instagram for more details as they come.

Ukrainian record label ШЩЦ has released an hour-long fundraiser mix raising awareness and money for Ukrainian soldiers and civilians. The mix includes only Ukrainian artists.

Erica Synths is also fundraising as well with their instruments by donating all of its income, both manufacturing costs and profit, to a charity helping Ukrainians. Donations will be made via the biggest charity agency in Latvia: ziedot.lv and the company will inform the public about the donations made.

This campaign will involve the following instruments: Black Digital Noise, Black Dual EG/LFO, Sequential Switch II & Snazzy FX - Mini Ark, Wow & Flutter, Tracer City.

Read these heartbreaking stories from people in nightlife via Resident Advisor.