The world of cannabis vaporizers has exploded in the past decade. Legalization across various states and even countries has opened up a new world of businesses that can sell their products, legally, to a whole new batch of customers. They bring professionalism and portability to a market once dominated by large devices and glassware. DaVinci (Leonardo was probably* a time traveling inventor and probably had a vape design somewhere) is one of those vape companies that is bringing tech and professionalism to the market. We had a chance to check out the IQ2 vaporizer, their most powerful and one of their most popular products line.

What Is It?

The DaVinci IQ2 is a vaporizer for herbs and extracts. It is a stocky device about three and a half inches tall and one and a half wide and comes in several different colors.

How Does It Work?

The device has two sides to open up, the bottom and the top. The top is where the battery is and where you pull the smoke. It has six small holes for you to pull from that may seem small, but you can get plenty of smoke from there.

The bottom is where you load up your dry herb into the chamber for eventual smoking. There is a dial that turns to increase and decrease airflow and draw resistance.

The charging port is on the side and you can take out the cylindrical battery to charge with an external device as well. To fire this thing up, you press the top, circular button on one of the skinny sides five times. The machine will buzz and then lights will start blinking on the opposite side of the charging port. When the lights go solid and it buzzes again, it is ready to go. This helps eliminate guessing game as to when your vaporizer is ready.

Does It Work Well?

It only takes a few steps to get this vape going. It comes previously charged, so you don’t have to worry about delaying your sesh when you open the box. Packing herb in the glass chambers is easy and burns really smooth. If you feel it needs a little more kick, turn up the temp and air flow, but the middle settings work quite well for an even burn. It doesn’t overwhelm with smoke, but still cranks out plenty of it if you need. It doesn’t do the damage to the throat like a rolled joint or some other vapes that don’t filter well. The IQ2 also doesn’t burn egregiously your herb, which allows for a good amount of hits over a longer period of time.

The one complaint I have is when opening the top to check out the battery, the magnetic cover for it lifts up and is hard to keep shut. It attaches to the magnetic part on the overall cover and requires some work to keep the battery cover locked.

Conclusion:

The IQ2 isn’t incredibly cheap, but it lives up to the billing. It is easy to use and works well for those who may use it only a few times a month or those who are more frequent users. Get yours on their website.