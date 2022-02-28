Skip to main content

Robert Glasper Releases New Album 'Black Radio III' With Q-Tip, H.E.R., Killer Mike, Common & Others

Robert Glasper's 'Black Radio III' follows previous editions released in 2012 and then 2013.
Robert Glasper

Robert Glasper has released Black Radio III, the follow up to Black Radio back in 2012 and then Black Radio 2 in 2013. Keeping with the theme of bringing together outstanding black artists from across music into one record, Black Radio III features Q-Tip, H.E.R., Killer Mike, Common, Lalah Hathaway and many others.

Over 67 minutes and 13 songs, the project allows all of those artists to best express themselves over jazzy productions. There are tender love songs like “Over,” poignant raps and messages of black empowerment, notably on the first few songs. The production varies across the album and there is some outstanding drumming at the end of “Forever” featuring PJ Morton and India.Arie.

This is one to ruminate on and let it marinate all the way through. Get your copy here.

