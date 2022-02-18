Skip to main content

RUMPUS & Proper Vibe Share New G-House Track 'Nightcrawlers'

G-house never sounded so good on RUMPUS & Proper Vibe's first ever collaboration.
RUMPUS

RUMPUS

Award winning drummer, DJ and producer RUMPUS teams-up with Budapest's own Proper Vibe on this new party-rocking house and G-house hybrid track. Released on Canadian label Westwood Recordings, home to Krafty Kuts, Defunk & Kr3ture - the new single "Nightcrawlers" sees the pair craft a bass heavy-house track led by suave vocal samples and dark soundscapes. 

The pair complement each other with this track highlighting only the best features of these two artists. While RUMPUS provides his alternative edge from his history of being a punk-rock drummer, Proper Vibe adds his Brazilian bass-influences and percussive ear candy sonic elements. "Nightcrawlers" was made for the club scene providing ravers with a non-stop, high-intensity, ground-shaking bass house experience. 

Listen in full below and get a copy here.

Recommended Articles

RUMPUS: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

Proper Vibe: Facebook | Instagram | Spotify

Related Content

Pandar
Music

Pandar Shares Upbeat House Track "Your Lovin"

Mar 19, 2021
in_rotation_2017_bricks_g_code_1080x1080_r01
Music

Premiere: BRICKS Brings the House On "G Code"

Jun 27, 2017
Final-5
Music

Boy North Shares Uplifting, Melodic House Track ‘We All Stood Still’

May 4, 2021