RUMPUS & Proper Vibe Share New G-House Track 'Nightcrawlers'

G-house never sounded so good on RUMPUS & Proper Vibe's first ever collaboration.

RUMPUS Stalemate Photography

Award winning drummer, DJ and producer RUMPUS teams-up with Budapest's own Proper Vibe on this new party-rocking house and G-house hybrid track. Released on Canadian label Westwood Recordings, home to Krafty Kuts, Defunk & Kr3ture - the new single "Nightcrawlers" sees the pair craft a bass heavy-house track led by suave vocal samples and dark soundscapes.

The pair complement each other with this track highlighting only the best features of these two artists. While RUMPUS provides his alternative edge from his history of being a punk-rock drummer, Proper Vibe adds his Brazilian bass-influences and percussive ear candy sonic elements. "Nightcrawlers" was made for the club scene providing ravers with a non-stop, high-intensity, ground-shaking bass house experience.

Listen in full below and get a copy here.

