Skip to main content

[Spotlight] Back on the Dancefloor – How Covid Affected DJing: Point Blank Presents

To get the lowdown on what life really is like for artists following the pandemic, Point Blank caught up with three dynamic DJs from different scenes to discuss how things have changed and what the future holds for their artistry.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

It’s no secret that the coronavirus pandemic hit the creative industries harder than ever, more specifically the world of music. Clubs and venues were closed, with some even shutting up shop for good, leaving artists with no avenues to perform and losing out on valuable, life-altering income from gigs and shows.

Over the last year, as vaccinations have rolled out and normality of life has somewhat begun to be restored, bookings for performers has thankfully started to pick up once again and our beloved club culture is back on the rise.

To get the lowdown on what life really is like for artists following the pandemic, Point Blank caught up with three dynamic DJs from different scenes to discuss how things have changed and what the future holds for their artistry. In short, we’re thrilled to say it’s sounding positive – and that now is a monumental time to start your career as a DJ, host or performer. Check out what they had to say above in our mini-documentary: Back on the Dancefloor – How Covid Affected DJing.

Recommended Articles

This is a sponsored post

Related Content

Kojo Samuel Point blank
Industry

Spotlight: Point Blank Perspective: Music Direction with Stormzy, Jessie J, AJ Tracey Director, Kojo Samuel

Apr 21, 2021
Sander van doorn point blank masterclass
Industry

Spotlight: Point Blank Masterclass - Sander van Doorn on Career, Production & Artist Development Tips

Mar 25, 2021
Rudimental Point Blank
News

Spotlight: Interview - Rudimental Talk the Past, Present & Future with Point Blank

Sep 16, 2021