[Spotlight] Back on the Dancefloor – How Covid Affected DJing: Point Blank Presents

To get the lowdown on what life really is like for artists following the pandemic, Point Blank caught up with three dynamic DJs from different scenes to discuss how things have changed and what the future holds for their artistry.

It’s no secret that the coronavirus pandemic hit the creative industries harder than ever, more specifically the world of music. Clubs and venues were closed, with some even shutting up shop for good, leaving artists with no avenues to perform and losing out on valuable, life-altering income from gigs and shows.

Over the last year, as vaccinations have rolled out and normality of life has somewhat begun to be restored, bookings for performers has thankfully started to pick up once again and our beloved club culture is back on the rise.

To get the lowdown on what life really is like for artists following the pandemic, Point Blank caught up with three dynamic DJs from different scenes to discuss how things have changed and what the future holds for their artistry. In short, we’re thrilled to say it’s sounding positive – and that now is a monumental time to start your career as a DJ, host or performer. Check out what they had to say above in our mini-documentary: Back on the Dancefloor – How Covid Affected DJing.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

This is a sponsored post