Spotlight: Modal Synth Live Performance & Setup Overview in Ableton Live with Point Blank’s Anna Disclaim

In this tutorial, Anna Lakatos aka Anna Disclaim, Point Blank lecturer, Native Instruments Product Specialist and Ableton Live Certified Trainer, gives us a glance into her live set-up and how it all works.

Using Ableton Live to host the performance, Ableton’s Push 2 to navigate the arrangement and perform live loops, Native Instruments’ Maschine+ via Ableton Link, a Novation Launch control for effects and 2 Modal synths to jam along with, Anna shows how she delivers a hypnotizing live set.

If you’re interested in learning more about how live sets work, along with the hardware used in this video, we’d highly recommend checking out one of Point Blank’s music production and sound engineering courses in London, Los Angeles and online.

During the video, Anna Disclaim drops some essential workflow tips for performing live sets and how she translates her emotive productions into her performances. Modal’s COBALT8X comes into play for the producer’s bass sounds, with the Modal ARGON8X wavetable synth triggering her pads.

