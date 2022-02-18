Tame Impala Releases 'The Slow Rush B-Sides & Remixes' Album With New Songs

There are also remixes from Maurice Fulton, Four Tet, Blood Orange and more on the LP.

Tame Impala Dana Trippe

Tame Impala has released The Slow Rush B-Sides & Remixes. Their album The Slow Rush was released almost exactly two years ago and the pandemic has stifled much of the promotion and touring around it. However, this batch of remixes and extra tracks helps push the project into 2022 with a tour on the way.

Many of the other remixes and b-sides have been released this far, but there is a new original track “The Boat I Row” for the fans who need as much Tame Impala music as possible. A housey, disco Maurice Fulton remix of “Patience” also is a new addition to the remix album, which includes reworks by Four Tet, Lil Yachty and Blood Orange.

The Slow Rush Deluxe Box Set, which is due for release on April 8, will feature two transparent red LP’s, alternate artwork including a 40-page booklet and The Slow Rush 2050 calendar. Pre-order it and get the project digitally as well here. Get more information on upcoming Tame Impala tour dates on their website.