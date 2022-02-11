Tarik Releases Melodic, Progressive New Single ‘For All The Right Reasons’

Tarik Via Another Rhythm Records

Netherlands-based DJ and producer Tarik makes his Another Rhythm debut with the release of "For All The Right Reasons." Upon first listen it’s clear why Tarik is a producer to be reckoned with. A well-crafted warm and vibrant song, Tarik takes listeners on a spiritual musical journey with his blend of melodic house, soul and worldly soundscapes.

This track displays how exciting this young and emerging artist is, with his previous singles already garnering the attention of Bristol's own DJ and producer duo Icarus along with a recent feature from electronic heavyweights Anjunadeep. The dynamics and use of delicate-sounding arpeggiated bells with deep rumbling bass lines over looped vocal chants work effortlessly well together creating an enchanting melodic house record.

Speaking on the new single, Tarik says that “'For All The Right Reasons' is pretty much an experiment for me: the first version of the song is about 2 years old now. I tried remaking it one time before but that didn't work out. Then I tried it again and here we are! I redid everything from the drums to the harmonics a couple of times throughout the process while keeping the layout of the song the same, leading to what it is now.”

