The Crystal Method Announce New Album 'The Trip Out,' Shares Song With Iggy Pop "Post Punk"

'The Trip Out' will be released by The Crystal Method in April.

The Crystal Method Graham John Bell

The Crystal Method is coming with a new album on April 15 titled The Trip Out. There is a new single with Hyper & Iggy Pop titled “Post Punk,” which is out today. “Post Punk” joins “House Broken” featuring Naz Tokio” and “Act Right” featuring Billy Dean Thomas and VAAAL as singles from The Trip Out.

The Crystal Method was formed in Las Vegas in the early nineties by co-founders Scott Kirkland and Ken Jordan (now retired). They pushed the electronica and big beat worlds in the 90’s and continue to do so today.

The Crystal Method released their previous album The Trip Home in 2018 and now it is time to head out.

The Trip Out will be released April 15, 2022 on Ultra Records.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Tracklist:

1. Watch Me Now featuring Koda and VAAAL

2. House Broken featuring Naz Tokio

3. Let’s Trip Out featuring King Green

4. Chemical Mentalist featuring Wednezday

5. Free Play

6. Act Right featuring Billy Dean Thomas & VAAAL

7. Frictio featuring Future Funk Squad and Jim Davies

8. The Crystal Method & Hyper - Post Punk featuring Iggy Pop