The DJ Sessions: The Company Bringing DJ Live Streaming To The Masses [Spotlight]

While many DJs turned to live streaming in the pandemic to freshen up their skills and connect with fans, there have others who were doing that for many years. Channels like Boiler Room have turned them into live events, which are broadcast across the web, while others have focused more on the DJ and music (often with an interesting back drop). The DJ Sessions is a DJ live stream company that has been operating for over 12 years, with 2232 episodes in that span. They do events for Kraken & Seahawks games, plus various brunch, silent disco and mobile sessions. It has been going strong recently, getting a boost in the pandemic, and will ramping up to 700-1000 episodes per year in 2022.

Among the guests that have been featured over the years include people from across electronic music like BT, Morgan Page, Judge Jules, Sander Van Doorn, Hollaphonic, DJs From Mars, GAWP, David Morales, Kissy Sell Out, Futuristic Polar Bears, Joe Stone, Reboot, Jody Wisternoff, Benny Bennasi, Oliver Twizt, Paul Oakenfold, Hotel Garuda, Steve Aoki, Dyro, Andy Caldwell, Kyau & Albert, Kutski, Moguai, Matt Darey, and many more.

During that period, the streams have traveled internationally to major music events and gaming conventions. The Seattle-based non-profit can be found across various channels like Twitch, Apple and other podcast sites. It has a combined live streaming/podcast audience is over 125,000 viewers per week.

The DJ Sessions has been recognized by Apple twice as a “New and Noteworthy” podcast and featured three times in the Apple Music Store video podcast section. UStream and Livestream have also listed the series as a “Featured” stream on their platforms since its inception.

This summer it will expand with a label featuring resident and international artists.

The DJ Sessions is run by Darren Bruce.

You can check them out on Twitch, Instagram, TDJS and TikTok. They have an iOS app and a website.

This is a sponsored post