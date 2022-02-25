Tim Reaper, Cameo Blush, Kareem Ali, Kilig & Others Remix Wayward's Album 'Waiting For The World'

Wayward's debut album, 'Waiting For The World' was released last year and the remixes take the project to another level.

Gray Lee Brame

Wayward has released a remix album for their 2021 LP Waiting For The World. The remix album comes packed with an impressive list of contributors like Cameo Blush, Tim Reaper, Eliza Rose, Kareem Ali (twice), 1-800 GIRLS, Kilig and others.

The remix album spans the soaring house and breaks of Cameo Blush, jungle with Tim Reaper, some more skittering and precise drum work from BAE BAE and then Kareem Ali dropping in for a soothing house mix and a subtle, but energetic drum and bass remix.

The original album was outstanding and the curation on this remix LP is top notch. As you would expect with this cast of producers working on this LP, the remixes were excellent and delivered from top to bottom. Get your copy of the remix album here.