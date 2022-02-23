TSHA Next Up In 'fabric presents' Mix Series, Shares New Song

After being a part of Bonobo's 'fabric presents' mix three years ago, TSHA gets her own, arriving in May.

Taking on the mix is a representation of how quickly her career has taken off. She first contributed to Bonobo’s mix three years ago and now she has one of her own.

“The idea of the mix is very acid house. I love the idea of old skool rave culture, the ethos around peace and love as well as the aesthetic that comes with it, so that's what I wanted to bring with the mix,” explains TSHA. “Lots of old skool vibes, which is the reason dance music exists – to break down barriers and bring people together.”

There is plenty of house, techno, UKG, 90’s dance more in this that looks to get back to the “core” of dance music.

“I was trying to take it back to core dance music, which is about escapism and fun and connecting with people,” says TSHA.

One of TSHA’s aims with the mix is to try to shine light on some new and upcoming artists.

"I really wanted to introduce people to artists they'd never heard of before and make it a platform, just like Bonobo did for me. He made people aware of me. A lot of the artists featured are ones who’ve randomly sent me music and they’ve always had an amazing reception, but some of them no one really knows about yet.”

There are 25 tracks in total, including a new one from TSHA titled “BOYZ.”

fabric presents TSHA is out May 6th, pre-order it here.

Tracklist:

1. Soulful Behaviour- Get To Groove (Jazznotic Groove Mix - Ben Gomori's Bad Behaviour Edit) [Monologues Records]

2. Stefan Seay ft WILLYOUARENOT - Acid Kiss (MOOD Mix) [Cool Contest]

3. Posthuman - You’re Mine (Mac & Ward Extended Remix) [Food Music]

4. Conny - Song For Eva (Shan 3am Pump Mix) [Cold Tonic]

5. Delicious Inc. - Eau De Chante’ (For Men) [Umm / Purple Music Inc.]

6. Trax Unit - Get The Werk [Gyration Station]

7. Jacques Greene - (Baby I Don’t Know) What you Want [Night Slugs]

8. Granary 12 - Mancmania [Balkan Vinyl]

9. Para - Naked [Para Beats]

10. Jeran Portis - Unproven [fabric Records]+

11. UNCLE KNOWS - FLOCK [Wisdom Records]

12. WK7 - The Higher (Hardcore PCK Mix) [Power House]

13. Ryan Clover - Velvet Lace Dream State [fabric Records]+

14. Nowsm - Funny Lies (Edit) [Nowsm]

15. Sally C - Downtown [Big Saldo's Chunkers]

16. Nicolson - 1988 [fabric Records]

17. TSHA - BOYZ [fabric Records]+

18. Gallegos - Sycophantic Maniac [Curving Track]

19. Elkka - Harmonic Frequencies [Technicolour]

20. Aspect - Norf [fabric Records]+

21. WTCHCRFT - Uhmm [Balkan Vinyl]

22. Protect Ryan- Liam Features [HOMAGE Records]

23. Undivulged - Moppie [HOMAGE Records]

24. Tom VR - Soared Straight through me (Kareem Ali Remix) [All My Thoughts]

25. Mafro - Miss me [fabric Records]

+ Exclusives to the mix