Two Burial & Four Tet Collaborations Being Released Digitally Tomorrow

The two collaborations, "Nova" and "Moth" will be released digitally properly tomorrow.
Burial

Burial in the snow

Some Four Tet and Burial vinyl-only collaborations “Nova” and “Moth” are coming to digital services tomorrow.

The pair first teamed up back in 2009 to create the nine-minute track “Moth” that was paired with a second track “Wolf Club.” Another collaboration came in 2012 titled Nova, which never got a proper digital release. They either emerged in certain territories or only on SoundCloud / YouTube.

According to Four Tet, they will arrive tomorrow.

Earlier this year, Burial released his longest project in quite some time – the cold ambient project Antidawn. Four Tet is ensnared in a legal battle with Domino Recordings over publishing on his early recordings, but the music is still flowing. 

