Two Burial & Four Tet Collaborations Being Released Digitally Tomorrow

The two collaborations, "Nova" and "Moth" will be released digitally properly tomorrow.

Burial in the snow Courtesy of Gamall at Backspin Promotions

Some Four Tet and Burial vinyl-only collaborations “Nova” and “Moth” are coming to digital services tomorrow.

The pair first teamed up back in 2009 to create the nine-minute track “Moth” that was paired with a second track “Wolf Club.” Another collaboration came in 2012 titled Nova, which never got a proper digital release. They either emerged in certain territories or only on SoundCloud / YouTube.

According to Four Tet, they will arrive tomorrow.

Earlier this year, Burial released his longest project in quite some time – the cold ambient project Antidawn. Four Tet is ensnared in a legal battle with Domino Recordings over publishing on his early recordings, but the music is still flowing.