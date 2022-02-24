Underground Resistance Announces Three New EPs, One Reissue

The EPs will arrive from Wavejumpers, Mano De Fuego and Detroit spoken word artist Mike Ellison, plus a reissue from Perception and Mike Banks.

Underground Resistance Courtesy Photo

I know none of this really matters at this point when a large-scale war is under way, but I guess I will try anyway. Pivotal Detroit label Underground Resistance has announced three new EPs all expected in March and April. The three will arrive from Wavejumpers, Mano De Fuego (AKA Mexican duo Soul Of Hex) and Detroit spoken word artist Mike Ellison. There will also be a reissue as well.

The new EP from Ellison will also feature a Mark Flash remix of the title track “Covalence,” plus an acapella version.

The Wavejumpers project is reportedly, potentially a Drexciya-related project based on artwork and track titles. The note for the release says, "The Spawn has escaped. Wavejumpers spotted off the coast of Scotland. Can you decode The Sound that lurks in the fog?"

There will also be a re-mastered reissue of Perception and Mike Banks' 2004 single, “Windchime.”

The exact dates haven’t been announced yet, but you can check out clips below via Rubadub or on their website.