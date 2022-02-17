Skip to main content

Watch: ADE Releases Video Homage To The Dancefloor 'Dance Is A Rave-olution'

Dance is a Rave-olution is about the emotion, feeling and connection found on the dancefloor.
Amsterdam Dance Event has dropped a new video titled Dance is a Rave-olution about the emotion, feeling and connection found on the dancefloor. As the world returns to dancing and restrictions ease, people are re-discovering the power of the dancefloor.

The video was shot during Amsterdam Dance Event 2021, featuring interviews and comments from Connor Schumacher, Colin Benders, Honey Dijon, Hyperaktivist, Luke Slater and Octo Octa, among others. The music in the video has some serious bangers.

ADE is back this October 19-23 and attendees can pre-register for this year's ADE Pro Pass now. 

