Weedsday Playlist: Synergy Studio’s JM Balbuena Shares 5 Songs for Your Next Smoke Sesh

JM Balbuena is legal cannabis compliance subject matter expert and business consultant. She is the founder of SynergyStudios.tv, a full-service cannabis industry consulting firm, specializing in commercial cannabis consultancy and tech entertainment. JM is the author of the book The Successful Canna-Preneur, and the creator of the cannabis lifestyle brand BSWNation.com.

With that in mind, we asked JM to pop in for a Weedsday playlist.

“This is a sativa-esk playlist meant to get you motivated to get up, get out, take charge, and go conquer the day," shares JM. “In other words, this is my most recent wake and bake line up, so I intentionally picked hip hop and urban Latinx genres because these genres have been 420-friendly since inception. If you carefully listen to many of the lyrics, you will realize the vast majority of these artists are historically fans of Mary Jane and the cannabis lifestyle and have gone as far as writing albums about the plant, with videos centered around taking tokes and blowing clouds."

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

1. Doja Cat ft. Young Thug - Payday

It might not be one of the most popular songs on her album, but the song hits immediately with the first line being an affirmation: “everything that I want, I don’t need it I got it already.” The first toke of the day plus this song can set the tone for the rest of the day.

2. Bad Bunny - 25/8

Bad Bunny is one of my favorite artists. Whenever I need to dip into my Caribbean Latinx culture, I listen to his music. This particular song is flashy, and exudes a street/poetic confidence that’s unique to the Hip Hop genre. Plus it mentions high quality cannabis and everyone that knows me, knows I boycott shitty weed.

3. BIA ft. Nicki Minaj - Whole Lotta Money

The reason why I chose the remix featuring Nicki Minaj is because you can tell they had fun working on the song together. That energy is great to feed from if you work with people.



4. Lil Nas X ft. Doja Cat - Scoop

This is just a fun song. Lil Nas X and Doja Cat combo what else did you expect. The lyrics will make you giggle whether you consume cannabis or not.

5. Yazi - Sweet Summer Daze

Songs hit differently when you know the artist personally. This song is about Mary Jane and having a good ol’ day with your dog in SoCal. That's literally the best day ever!