Weedsday Playlist: Vanguard Media’s Tiffany Watkins Shares 5 Songs for Your Next Smoke Sesh

Puff, puff pass and press play on this week's Weedsday playlist with songs by Mark Morrison, Aretha Franklin and others.

Tiffany Watkins Katy Karns

Tiffany Watkins is known in the community as “LadyCanna.” Her grassroots campaigning and advocacy goes back over 30 years. She’s been heavily involved in patient representation, harm reduction, public policy, and community organizing. In 2019, Tiffany founded Vanguard Media Online, a media platform and magazine that’s dedicated to women in cannabis, and showcases the efforts, innovation and creativity of all women.

Tiffany is a proud member of the Board of Directors for Affinity Patient Advocacy where she continues her work in medical cannabis research. She is also serving her second term as DEI committee member and is Chair of the content subcommittee for the National Cannabis Industry Association.

When asked what inspired today’s Weedsday playlist, Tiffany shared, “My taste in music is broad and eclectic. When I’m elevated, the vibe of my playlist inspires thought and movement.”

1. Lesley Gore - You Don't Own Me

In collaboration with Quincy Jones, Lesley Gore created an anthem that inspired a social movement. This song fills me with pride as I stand firmly in solidarity with my community. No one tells us we can’t.

2. Don Omar ft. Lucenzo - Danza Kuduro

I have been a licensed Zumba instructor/choreographer for over 11 years. This song was always a hit on my playlist, and takes me back to my first year of classes where I co-taught with the woman I would go on to marry. “Danza Kuduro” will always have a special place in my heart.

3. Aretha Franklin - Think

Oh freedom...yeah FREEDOM. You can hear the “fight” in Aretha’s lyrics. This song resonates greatly with the activist in me. I never shy away from adversity, and I will always fight for what is right.

4. LP - Muddy Waters

This song showcases vulnerability, and how we can find strength within it; a message that many of us need to hear. I find it hard to display my vulnerabilities at times. It's nice to listen to this song when I need a reminder to pull back the shell.

5. Mark Morrison - Return of the Mack

Whenever I need a change of mood, I turn this track up loud and let the funk take me to my party place. The beat is classic and the lyrics highlight how easy it is to find your fabulousness, again, if you feel it has been diminished.