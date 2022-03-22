Alaskan Tapes, Hammock, Lea Bertucci, Goldmund Featured On Ambient Ukraine Benefit Compilation

Put together by Headphone Commute & Hollie Kenniff, the compilation will benefit the International Rescue Committee to support displaced children and families.

Ukraine benefit cover Cover art by Thomas Meluch

Ukraine benefit compilations have been an outstanding way to support refuges and the Ukrainian people fighting against Putin’s Russian military invasion. Headphone Commute, an online magazine covering electronic, experimental and instrumental music, put together a compilation For Ukraine Vol. 1, that featured some excellent ambient artists from around the world, including from Ukraine. Hollie Kenniff curated the compilation.

There is music from Alaskan Tapes, Hammock, Lea Bertucci & Lawrence English, Karen Vogt, Goldmund and others, including Ukrainian composer Endless Melancholy.

For Ukraine Volume 1 has already raised $4,000, as of yesterday, March 21.

100% of all the proceeds (excluding Bandcamp's revenue share and payment processor fees) will be donated to International Rescue Committee to support displaced children and families with vital supplies.