Anderson .Paak, Jai Wolf, Missy Elliot, Wizkid Headline New Festival In Queens

Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens Pixabay

A new festival is coming to New York City this year. From the founder of AFROPUNK festivals, a new two-day event titled LETSGETFR.EE will take place at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens, the place of two World’s Fairs in 1939 and 1964. The festival will feature Missy Elliott, Wizkid, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Jorja Smith, Major Lazer, Bomba Estereo, Jai Wolf and others.

With a mix of hip-hop, R&B, afrobeats, electronic and Latin music, there will be plenty of options over the two days. There will be a slew of different stages by VP Records, Noir Fever and D36, a newly launched community platform for South Asian stories and music, among others. There will be the Party Stage and moving Trio stages; Pavilions with edutainment programming and so much more. Aluna will host her own sub-section of the festival as well.

LETSGETFR.EE will take place August 20-21 and has a strong focus on community. Queens residents who present a valid address can gain access to the presale by registering through DICE starting Tuesday, March 1st at 10:00am ET through Sunday, March 6th at 10pm ET. The tickets for Queens residents who signed up for the presale begins on Tuesday, March 8th at 10:00 AM EST. Tickets will be available to the general public beginning Wednesday, March 9th at 10:00 AM EST here.

Check out the full lineup below and expect more updates as the festival gets closer.