Apple Finally Releases Disco Ball Emoji In New iOS Update

It is time to let the world know how much you love disco balls.
Disco Ball

Disco Ball

They finally did it. In the new iOS 15.4 update, Apple added over 100 new emojis in the new update and the important one is the disco ball emoji. There had been petitions to get one for years and fans of disco ball related activities have been clamoring for one. There are a few updates to other emojis like the troll or hand over the mouth. There are a few new faces, hand gestures and items that got added, like a coral reef.

Check out the full list here and upgrade your phone to let people know what you will be under this weekend.

Related Content

Burning Man Disco Ball
News

A 25 Meter Mirror Disco Ball Is Coming To Burning Man In 2018

By Ryan MiddletonJul 16, 2019
Disco Ball
News

Yes We Do Need A Disco Ball Emoji, So Sign This Petition

By Ryan MiddletonFeb 28, 2019
Peter Beck Humanity Star
News

Earth Is Getting Its Own Disco Ball, But Not All Scientists Are Dancing

By Ryan MiddletonJan 26, 2018