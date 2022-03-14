ARC Music Festival Reveals 2022 Lineup With Carl Cox, Get Real, Adam Beyer, Honey Dijon & Others

Arc Music Festival 2021 Kursza for ARC Music Festival

ARC Music Festival will return in 2022 to Chicago’s Union Park for Labor Day Weekend this September 2-4. It is expanding from two to three days. The festival has also announced the lineup, which will include some big names across house and techno such as Carl Cox, Adam Beyer, Cirez D, Charlotte de Witte, Honey Dijon, Fatboy Slim, Ricardo Villalobos, Carl Craig, Richie Hawtin, ANNA, Gorgon City, Lane 8, Chris Lake, Sama’ Abdulhadi, Nora En Pure, Get Real, DJ Lady D, Eats Everything, Ron Carroll, Mike Dunn, Ben Böhmer, Gene Farris and more.

Elrow will be on hand to host a stage as well. Attendees can sign-up to be the first to get their festival passes at ARCmusicfestival.com. General tickets will be on-sale March 17th with payment plans available now and travel packages coming soon. The rest of the lineup will be released later on.

Elrow Kursza for ARC Music Festival

Getting the festival ticket also has perks beyond just the event. Pass holders gain access to purchase tickets to sold out shows, private pre-sales, exclusively priced tickets, and the chance for guestlist at over 40 upcoming Auris Presents events this spring and summer.

See the announced lineup below.