Calling All Producers - Get Featured On The New Magnetic Buzz Chart

Submit your track and our editors will listen to it guaranteed!

JUMPSTART YOUR MUSIC CAREER & GET NOTICED

If you are a producer then you know that it's incredibly difficult to get noticed in today's avalanche of music coming out every day.

How can you even get noticed????



Magnetic Magazine is offering up a special portal to our editors for $MMAG coin holders to give you a chance to be heard and considered for our new Buzz Chart that will come out once a month and feature the top tracks submitted.

Holding 500 $MMAG (That's roughly about $20 at the current price) coin will guarantee that our editors will listen and consider your track for the monthly chart. While we may not always choose your track, you can at least know that we have listened to it!

Genres Accepted - House, Techno, Drum & Bass, Hip Hop, Chillout, Bass Music, Indie Dance

Note: This submission portal is a perk for holding our $MMAG Rally.io coin, it is not a transaction or a guarantee that you will be featured, only that we will listen to every track submitted from coin holders.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Getting coin is easy, just head to our Bonfire page HERE to check out our current perks and campaigns for limited items such as rare records, limited edition Magnetic Merch, etc.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website



Monthly Submission Window - The 1st - 15th of every month

Review Window - The 15th - 20th of every month

Buzz Chart Published - at the end of each month