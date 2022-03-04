Cinthie Announces Next DJ-Kicks Mix, Shares New Song "Organ"

Cinthie will do the first DJ-Kicks mix of 2022.

Cinthie Marie Staggat

Cinthie is next up for the DJ-Kicks mix series. The 23-track mix includes music by Paul Johnson, Terrence Parker, Camion Bazar, Logic1000 and others.

With the mix Cinthie wanted to highlight some of her favorite producers at the moment.

“Taking the listeners on a journey through house music was my main goal for my DJ Kicks,” explains Cinthie. “Showing them all sides of house music. From deep to Detroit, from banging to smooth, from jazzy to stomping, from disco to Chicago, from dubby to big room.”

He new contribution, “Organ” is out now with the full DJ-Kicks arriving on April 1. This is the first DJ-Kicks of 2022 and first since Jessy Lanza’s in November 2021. Pre-order the project here.

Tracklist:

01. Terrence Parker - I Love The Way You Hold Me (TP’s Bangin’ House Re-Edit)

02. Niles Cooper - Oldtown Dub

03. Shinichiro Yokota - Time Lapse

04. Sandilé - Jammin and Slammin

05. Cinthie – Organ

06. HDSN - I House You But Love

07. Amir Alexander - Blessed Are The Meek

08. UC Beatz - Crash Nerd

09. Lis Sarroca – Maravella

10. Ruff Stuff - Trim On (Dirty V)

11. Camion Bazar – YLB

12. Anil Aras - Flat Pack

13. Adryiano - Non Stop

14. Paul Johnson - Y All Stole Them Dances

15. Ben Hauke - Ain’t Bad

16. Logic1000 - I Won’t Forget

17. Boo Williams - Emergency Tech

18. St. David - I See U' Movin

19. BMW - Jump Around

20. Gloved Hands - Given Up

21. Amy Dabbs – Flexin

22. Felipe Gordon feat. Bob The Egoist - Please Don't Go

23. Anna Wall - The Storm Ends