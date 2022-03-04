Cinthie Announces Next DJ-Kicks Mix, Shares New Song "Organ"
Cinthie is next up for the DJ-Kicks mix series. The 23-track mix includes music by Paul Johnson, Terrence Parker, Camion Bazar, Logic1000 and others.
With the mix Cinthie wanted to highlight some of her favorite producers at the moment.
“Taking the listeners on a journey through house music was my main goal for my DJ Kicks,” explains Cinthie. “Showing them all sides of house music. From deep to Detroit, from banging to smooth, from jazzy to stomping, from disco to Chicago, from dubby to big room.”
He new contribution, “Organ” is out now with the full DJ-Kicks arriving on April 1. This is the first DJ-Kicks of 2022 and first since Jessy Lanza’s in November 2021. Pre-order the project here.
Tracklist:
01. Terrence Parker - I Love The Way You Hold Me (TP’s Bangin’ House Re-Edit)
02. Niles Cooper - Oldtown Dub
03. Shinichiro Yokota - Time Lapse
04. Sandilé - Jammin and Slammin
05. Cinthie – Organ
06. HDSN - I House You But Love
07. Amir Alexander - Blessed Are The Meek
08. UC Beatz - Crash Nerd
09. Lis Sarroca – Maravella
10. Ruff Stuff - Trim On (Dirty V)
11. Camion Bazar – YLB
12. Anil Aras - Flat Pack
13. Adryiano - Non Stop
14. Paul Johnson - Y All Stole Them Dances
15. Ben Hauke - Ain’t Bad
16. Logic1000 - I Won’t Forget
17. Boo Williams - Emergency Tech
18. St. David - I See U' Movin
19. BMW - Jump Around
20. Gloved Hands - Given Up
21. Amy Dabbs – Flexin
22. Felipe Gordon feat. Bob The Egoist - Please Don't Go
23. Anna Wall - The Storm Ends