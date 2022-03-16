Skip to main content

Desert Hearts Festival Announces 2022 Lineup With Omar S, DJ Harvey, Carl Craig, Anja Schneider & More

Desert Hearts Festival will celebrate its 10-year anniversary at Lake Parris from April 28 to May 2.
Desert Hearts Festival 2018

Desert Hearts Festival 2018

Desert Hearts has announced the lineup for its upcoming 2022 festival. Taking place in Lake Parris, California, the festival will host the likes of Carl Craig, Omar S, DJ Harvey, Danny Daze, Robag Wruhme, Kenny Larkin, Juan MacLean, Anja Schneider, Francesca Lombardo, Yulia Niko, Joyce Muniz, Kevin Knapp and many more.

Desert Hearts Festival will happen over five days from April 28 to May 2. This marks the 10-year anniversary of Desert Hearts Festival. There will also be a sunrise set and b2b set with the desert hearts crew. The brand has expanded dramatically from its beginnings, now with two labels and loads of events happening around the US.

Lake Perris will offer campsites, bathrooms with showers, and plenty of grass beneath snow-capped mountains adjacent to a beach and lake for swimming access during the daytime festivities. Get tickets for the festival in various packages here.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Desert Hearts Festival 2022 Lineup

2022 Lineup

Related Content

City Hearts LA and an Exclusive Playlist From the Desert Hearts Crew
Events

Who Do You Recognize On This Year's Desert Hearts Lineup?

By Neal RahmanMar 8, 2016
Desert Hearts 3 Year anniversary flyer
News

Desert Hearts Announces 3 Year Anniversary Party Lineup

By David IrelandOct 6, 2015
J. Cole Meadows Festival 2016
Events

Bonnaroo Announces 2022 Lineup With J. Cole, Porter Robinson, Flume, Stevie Nicks & Others

By Ryan MiddletonJan 11, 2022