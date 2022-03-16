Desert Hearts Festival Announces 2022 Lineup With Omar S, DJ Harvey, Carl Craig, Anja Schneider & More

Desert Hearts Festival 2018 Get Tiny

Desert Hearts has announced the lineup for its upcoming 2022 festival. Taking place in Lake Parris, California, the festival will host the likes of Carl Craig, Omar S, DJ Harvey, Danny Daze, Robag Wruhme, Kenny Larkin, Juan MacLean, Anja Schneider, Francesca Lombardo, Yulia Niko, Joyce Muniz, Kevin Knapp and many more.

Desert Hearts Festival will happen over five days from April 28 to May 2. This marks the 10-year anniversary of Desert Hearts Festival. There will also be a sunrise set and b2b set with the desert hearts crew. The brand has expanded dramatically from its beginnings, now with two labels and loads of events happening around the US.

Lake Perris will offer campsites, bathrooms with showers, and plenty of grass beneath snow-capped mountains adjacent to a beach and lake for swimming access during the daytime festivities. Get tickets for the festival in various packages here.

