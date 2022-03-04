Do It Live: Victor Ruiz

Continuing our lead-up to the Cityfox: Live festival, now Victor Ruiz stepped up to the plate to break down his own setup. Having released on many of the biggest labels in techno, he's, without a doubt, become one of the most consistent artists in the scene. Check out his setup below.

Words by Victor Ruiz

Victor Ruiz

It all starts with my Macbook Pro. I use Ableton Live to send the signal to my audio interface UAD Apollo Twin and then to the Model 1 mixer. My controllers are 2 x Akai APC40 MK2, a Novation Launch Control XL, and a Korg NanoPAD.

The full-setup

To control the whole show (and Ableton Live), I use the 2x APC40 MK2 to launch clips/scenes and to control filters and delays. They would work as my “cdjs”, if you think as a DJ.

Victor live

The Launch Control XL I use as an “inside mixer”, controlling HP and LP filters, individual gains and sends. It was the way I found to make my performances more dynamic.

And for the last, I use the NanoPAD to launch some samples and to trigger beat repeats throughout the show.

The coolest thing about this Live show is the (re)integration of the tracks. I’m basically remixing my original songs with each other, creating new versions that can change on every performance. From my old, groovy, bass-driven sound, passing by the very melodic tunes until the peak-driving Techno that I’ve been producing lately, I transform everything into a new experience.

In the "mix"

