Elements Music & Arts Festival Shares 2022 Lineup With REZZ, Seth Troxler, Nicole Moudaber, The Knocks & Others

Elements Music & Arts Festival Provided by SiouxZ Magnum PR

Elements Music & Arts Festival has announced the first phase of its 2022 lineup featuring The Knocks, Seth Troxler, Nicole Moudaber, REZZ, Claude VonStroke and others.

Like in past years, the festival is broken up in stages named after the elements, fire, earth, air and water. The Fire stage has some of the bigger, main stage acts like Kaskade (redux), Sofi Tukker, Duke Dumont and others. The Earth stage is focused on bass music with Troyboi, REZZ, Big Gigantic and Two Feet among those performing. The Air and Water stages will be focused on house and techno with Luttrell, Gene Farris, Kyle Kinch, Seth Troxler and others DJing.

The festival is moving to a new location in Long Pond, Pennsylvania, near the Pocono Racetrack. What began as a one-day event on the Brooklyn waterfront in 2013, has transformed into a four-day camping festival in the Northeast. This new site provides built-in food, water, parking, car camping, and safety infrastructure. Watch a short video on the new layout.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The Health and Wellness programming including yoga, aromatherapy, dance, comedy, sound baths, multidisciplinary workshops, and more. The 24-hour food court offers an array of healthy & organic local food sourced from Pocono Organics, including vegan & gluten free options for those with dietary restrictions,

Tickets are on sale now starting at $240 + fees for GA. See the lineup below. Elements will take place August 19-22.