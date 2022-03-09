EP Review: Lyric Hood - Woman-Hood Chapter 1

Lyric Hood Photo Credit: Hyte, provided by Addy Penturo EPM

Lyric Hood, one half of Floorplan with her dad Robert Hood, has released a new four-track EP titled Woman-Hood Chapter 1 EP. This collection of tunes is fuel for her DJ sets with plenty of energy and power.

The EP opens with the funky and gritty “Hard 2 B N Love” that bursts with fun energy. The beat combined with the vocal is something you will come back to regularly. “Lost My Mind” is designed to do just that, carrying the same type of drums from “Hard 2 B N Love.”

The third song “Let Me Tell You” takes a classic house vocal sample from Loleatta Holloway “Love Sensation” and spins up a clubby drum line, chopping up the vocal into a piece of percussion. One final salvo of very punchy drums and bass enters the fray with “11.44 (AM Version), adding some open hi-hats for the most classic sounding house tune of the bunch.

Lyric Hood drops in for some high-intensity drum workouts on her new EP. Put this one on and pretend it is the weekend. These are some slappers that will stick with you for a while. Get your copy across digital platforms here.

