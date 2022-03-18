Skip to main content

EP Review: Prospa & KETTAMA - Close Your Eyes

Prospa & KETTAMA team up on a strong dose of trance-like breaks.
Prospa & KETTAMA

Prospa (Harvey Blumler and Gosha Smith) & KETTAMA (Evan Campbell) have teamed up on a quick two-track EP Close Your Eyes. The EP captures the euphoric breaks these three have been putting out of late.

The trio got in the studio in the summer of 2021 and made most of the project in 24 hours.

“Evan provided these mad drums and we just loved them, knew exactly where we wanted to go with them,” explains Blumler. “It just felt right working together, jamming out ideas our styles really merged and it felt so easy.”

Close Your Eyes was created on the Roland JX3P (Kiwi Mod), Eurorack System and Moog Grandmother. They channeled that live energy into this uptempo and high-powered EP. “The session sort of felt like a live show, me on the drums, Harvey on the keys and Gosha with the synths, it was wicked for it to come together the way it did,” Campbell added.

The opener and title track "Close Your Eyes" is the soaring, euphoric breaks one has heard quite a bit from these three. The second track, “A Place 4 MNU” has some of the same ideas, but is all in on the drum work. Some trancey, haunting synths echo in the background, but this is one about the onslaught of percussion. They use distorted vocals to help drive the full EP.

Pick up your copy of Close Your Eyes here via Technicolour.

