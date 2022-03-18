Exhale Records Releases Ukraine Benefit Compilation With Amelie Lens, ANNA & Wehbba, Paula Temple & More

All proceeds from Together With Ukraine will be going directly to the Ministry Of Social Policy (UA).

Amelie Lens’ Exhale Records has released a compilation for Ukrainian aid. Titled Together with Ukraine, the compilation features the label regulars with contributions by ANNA & Wehbba, SHDW & Obscure Shape, Paula Temple and the label boss herself, Amelie Lens with Farrago on a 2022 rework of “Purge.”

All proceeds from the compilation will be going directly to the Ministry Of Social Policy (UA), who are currently channeling raised funds to support Ukraine’s citizens severely affected by the war by providing food & shelter, medicine, financial aid and more.

There have been many compilations released in response to Russia's invaded Ukraine 23 days ago. Since then, the war has only gotten bloodier with high-profile instances of Ukrainian civilians being killed in shelters or waiting in bread lines.

Pick up Together with Ukraine on Bandcamp and support the cause there.

Tracklist:

1. Amelie Lens & Farrago - Purge (2022 Rework)

2. Ahl Iver - Feel The Groove

3. Lokier - Broken

4. SHDW & Obscure Shape - Der Mythos

5. Milo Spykers - Dogon

6. ANNA & Wehbba - Unio Mystica

7. DLV - Strobelights

8. AIROD - Unity

9. Sara Landry - Rupture

10. DYEN - Acid Revolution

11. Nico Moreno - Burning Origins

12. Charlie Sparks & Frazi.er - No Time For Hate

13. Delano Legito - Gentrification

14. Paula Temple - Ice Cold Night