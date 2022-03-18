Flume, Nia Archives, VTSS & Others Remix Danny L Harle's Album 'Harlecore'

The 'Harlecore' remix album is out now via Mad Decent.

Danny L Harle Harlecore Remixes Mad Decent

Danny L Harle has released the remix album for his 2021 LP Harlecore. Harlecore (Remixes) expands the universe on the original LP, which had four different aliases formed by Danny and collaborators. It had DJ Danny, DJ Mayhem (Danny L Harle x Hudson Mohawke), MC Boing (Danny L Harle x Lil Data) and DJ Ocean (Danny L Harle x Caroline Polachek).

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Now Harlecore Remixes comes with reworks by Flume, VTSS, Nia Archives, Lil Texas and others. There is also a remix of Tommy Cash “X-Ray” by Danny Harlecore.

The full package is out now in physical and digital editions here. A limited edition picture disc LP featuring MC Boing imagery on both sides and housed in a clear PVC sleeve is also available.