Skip to main content

Flume, Nia Archives, VTSS & Others Remix Danny L Harle's Album 'Harlecore'

The 'Harlecore' remix album is out now via Mad Decent.
Danny L Harle Harlecore Remixes

Danny L Harle Harlecore Remixes

Danny L Harle has released the remix album for his 2021 LP Harlecore. Harlecore (Remixes) expands the universe on the original LP, which had four different aliases formed by Danny and collaborators. It had DJ Danny, DJ Mayhem (Danny L Harle x Hudson Mohawke), MC Boing (Danny L Harle x Lil Data) and DJ Ocean (Danny L Harle x Caroline Polachek).

Now Harlecore Remixes comes with reworks by Flume, VTSS, Nia Archives, Lil Texas and others. There is also a remix of Tommy Cash “X-Ray” by Danny Harlecore.

The full package is out now in physical and digital editions here. A limited edition picture disc LP featuring MC Boing imagery on both sides and housed in a clear PVC sleeve is also available.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Related Content

Danny L Harle
Music

Album Review: Danny L Harle - Harlecore

By Ryan MiddletonFeb 26, 2021
PinkPantheress
Music

Flume, Anz, FKJ, Nia Archives, LSDXOXO & Others Remix PinkPantheress Mixtape 'to hell with it'

By Ryan MiddletonJan 28, 2022
Perfume Genius Set My Heart On Fire Immediately Remix Album Cover Art
Music

Actress, A. G. Cook, Nídia, Danny L Harle Remixing Perfume Genius' Album 'Set My Heart On Fire Immediately'

By Ryan MiddletonJan 14, 2021