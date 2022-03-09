Following 'Promises,' Floating Points Returns To Dancefloor With New Single "Vocoder"

Floating Points Dan Medhurst

Floating Points helped make one of the best albums last year, Promises with Pharaoh Sanders and The London Symphony Orchestra. That album was measured and beautiful, using little piano motifs to help guide the orchestral and saxophone elements. Today, Floating Points has released a new single “Vocoder” that takes things back to the dancefloor.

“Vocoder” gets back to the basics with shaking drums, synths that match that energy and pacing and a vocal that slowly rises into the drop before repeating into a new element for the song. The new single is nice and chunky and moves well over its seven-and-a-half minute run time. Get your copy here on Ninja Tune.

There is no word on whether or not this is part of a larger project or just a loose single to help with touring this summer in Australia and Europe.