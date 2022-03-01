Kaskade & deadmau5 Launch Group Kx5, Announce First Official Single "Escape"

Kx5 Mark Owens

Kaskade & deadmau5 are teaming up in a very official way. They have launched a new project together called Kx5. The first single is titled “Escape” and features Hayla, which will be released on March 11 via Arkade / mau5trap. Pre-order the single here.

As you can tell from the short preview, there are some strong mid to late 2000s house vibes with this one. The two DJs have already done a few collaborations together, starting with “Move For Me” and “I Remember” back in 2008, which had a stranglehold on the scene for quite some time. They also made “Beneath With Me” back in 2016. Now it seems they have a bunch more in the chamber to make this official.

Escape Cover Art Courtesy Photo

They will also their official debut as Kx5 (there have been previous times they played together) at EDC Las Vegas in May.