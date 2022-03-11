LP Giobbi & Bklava Share Soaring House Collaboration "Sinner"

Bklava & LP Giobbi Photo Credit - Vicky Grout (Bklava) and Shervin Lainez (LP Giobbi)

For those aware of the piano house queen herself - LP Giobbi then a new single led by the stunning vocals of Irish-Lebanese singer and producer Bklava is a treat for every house lover. The release of "Sinner" comes at the perfect time as the pair are both currently on the road for LP Giobbi’s FEMME HOUSE US tour, a live embodiment of Giobbi's non-profit educational platform that creates opportunities for womxn in music and the creative industries.

LP Giobbi sets the tone with euphoric syncopated synth stabs accompanied by tropical house percussion shuffles and soothing string lines. Enter Bklava. As soon as her vocals enter the mix we know we are set for an instant classic. Her soulful vocal performance immediately uplifts the song further evoking feelings of empowerment and passion. “We are not afraid to be sinners” she sings as the track's vocal hookline.

LP Giobbi & Bklava's "Sinner" is out now via D4 D4NCE.

