Mac Miller's 2012 Mixtape 'Macadelic' Gets 10-Year Anniversary Vinyl Release
A behind the scenes video with unseen footage from that era was compiled.
Mac Miller’s estate has released a 10-year anniversary deluxe vinyl release of Mac’s 2012 mixtape Macadelic. The vinyl arrives with an embossed cover, 3-color segment LPs and 11x17 poster. This is the first ever vinyl release of the mixtape.
To go with the vinyl, Miller’s estate has released a commemorative video by Rex Arrow with never-before-seen archival footage from the Macadelic era shot by him, Justin Boyd & Ben Fredette.
Check out the vinyl here and a portion of proceeds will benefit The Mac Miller Fund.