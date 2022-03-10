Magnetic Mag's 2022 Miami Music Week Event Guide

Miami beach Pixabay

Miami Music Week is almost here and after two years of little to no parties, MMW is bursting with events again. Magnetic has recapped some of the best starting with Tuesday, March 22, through Sunday, March 27. There are a lot of parties, so you will need get your schedule right.

Tuesday March 22:

Miami Yacht Experience W/ Hernan Cattaneo B2B Nick Warren

Location - South Beach Lady Boat

Wednesday March 23rd

tINI and the gang cruise with tINI & Dyed Soundorom

Location: South Beach Lady Yacht

1075 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33132

HERNAN CATTANEO b2b NICK WARREN

Location EKOLOG WAREHOUSE

6301 NE 4th Ave, Miami, FL 33038

The Masquerade:

Location: SLS South Beach

Lineup: Fatboy Slim, James Hype, Ferrick Dawn, LP Giobbi, and very special guests.

DJ Mag Poolside:

Location: Sagamore Hotel

1671 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Lineup: Andrea Oliva, Chris Stussy, Dennis Ferrer, Eats Everything B2b, John Summit, Mele, Lineup: Honey Luv,, Layla Benitez, Marco Faraone, QRTR, Vintage Culture

Descend MMW Opening Pool Party

Tickets: https://dice.fm/event/yr6or-descend-mmw-2022-pool-party-23rd-mar-national-hotel-miami-tickets

Lineup: Pan-Pot, Giorgia Angiuli (Live), Indira Paganotto, Alx, Gioh Cecato, Xenaa, Floren, Gran Bonilla

Thursday, March 24th

Defected Miami

Loacation: Island Gardens, Miami

Catz 'n Dogz, Darius Syrossian, Eats Everything, Ferreck Dawn, Mele, Sam Divine + Special Guest TBA

Diplo & Friends:

Location: SLS South Beach

Lineup: MK, Sidepiece, Paul Woolford, + more

Circoloco Miami

Location/Dates: Mana Wynwood Warehouse, Thursday, March 24th @ 10 PM

Event Page: HERE

Description: Circoloco is one of underground dance music’s longest running brands, representing house and techno for over 20 years through its parties at Ibiza’s DC10 and around the world. With an emphasis on expert curation, the series is renowned for hosting house music’s most sensational artists and pulling in some of the underground’s most dedicated crowds. This year, Circoloco returns with longtime US partners Teksupport for a massive warehouse take over during MMW. Circoloco Miami joins a huge string of global show announcements that see the iconic brand takeover dancefloors in Rio De Janeiro, Bogotá, Rome and more.

Lineup Highlights: DJ Tennis, Carlita, Palms Trax, Bedouin, Seth Troxler, TSHA, Chloe Caillet

Dirtybird White Label Series

Location ATV Records

Description: The Dirtybird White Label series set out a simple mission with their new arm: to defy expectations of the current sound and continue its ethos as a formidable tastemaker. The series see’s the label going back to its roots and venturing into more left of center/underground sounds. Dirtybird will showcase its white label artists Nikki Nair and Nala, please label head Claude VonStroke.

Lineup Highlights: Claude VonStroke, Nikki Nair, Nala

Event: Echoes by Teksupport

Location/Dates: Mana Wynwood Warehouse, Friday, March 25th @ 10 PM

Event Page: HERE

Description: Teksupport is known for throwing some of the most unique parties on their home turf of NYC and beyond. From venues like submarine factories to navy yards, ballrooms and more, they’ve cemented themselves as one of the USA’s elite warehouse party authorities. World-class production meets an expertly curated lineup for ECHOES, Teksupport’s one off Miami showcase with special guests Tale Of Us, the Berlin based soundscape project of Carmine Conte & Matteo Milleri.

Lineup Highlights: Tale Of Us, Dixon, Innellea, SUP?, Whomadewho (hybrid set)

Event: HARD Miami

Location/Dates: 1-800-Lucky, Thursday March 24th @ 7 PM

Event Page: HERE

Description: HARD Events, one of North America’s most beloved event brands, has announced its return to Miami Music Week on Thursday, March 24 at famed Wynwood event space and food-hall, 1-800-Lucky.

Lineup Highlights: Moodymann, Tiga, TSHA, DJ Ray b2b Latane From Fundido, Inbal, Jonny From Space

Beatport & Repopulate Mars

Location: Location: Sagamore Hotel

1671 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Lineup: ​​Lee Foss - (A-Z) Chelina Manahutu, Mason Collective, Miane, Nala, Shiba San, Sidepiece, Westend

SUDBEAT SHOWCASE @ Treehouse Miami

Location: 323 23rd Street, Miami Beach

Chemistry presents:

Lineup: Eric Prydz, Maceo Plex, Innellea (Live), Cristoph

Location: RC Cola Plant - 550 NW 24th St, Miami,

GABRIEL & DRESDEN + FRIENDS BOAT PARTY ON THE MUSETTE

Location: Sea Isle Marina & Yachting Center

1635 North Bayshore Drive, Miami, FL 33132

Lineup: Gabriel & Dresden / Dosem / Miss Monique / Sub Teal

ARC AT SEA

Location: THE MUSETTE YACHT, 1075 Biscayne BLVD

Lineup: Eelke Kleijn - DAYS Like NIGHTS / Tim Green & Friends

Last Night on Earth Cruise with Sasha, DJ Three and The Ghost

Location: South Beach Lady Yacht - 1075 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33132

Camelphat presents Dark Matter Miami (Pool Party)

Tickets: https://dice.fm/event/vrq3g-dark-matter-miami-mmw-2022-pool-party-24th-mar-national-hotel-miami-tickets

Lineup: Camelphat, Patrick Topping, Anfisa Letyago, Catz ‘n Dogz, Doons, Franky Wah, Layla Benitez, Tiga

Friday, March 25th

All Day I Dream of Miami Sparkle

Location/Dates: The Lawn at Island Gardens // 3/25

Event Page: HERE

Lineup Highlights:

Ahead of its first ever festival event in May, All Day I Dream is returning to a familiar site in Miami to host yet another spellbinding day time party with label favorites from around the world (Lineup coming soon). Lee Burridge and Co. are set to reignite the magic it has often conjured for MMW and other Miami events, this time hosting at Island Gardens venue, The Lawn on March 25th.

Kaskade & Friends:

Location: SLS South Beach

Lineup: Kaskade featuring Malaa + surprise guests.

MK Presents — MMW Pool Party

Tickets: https://dice.fm/event/5q8vd-mk-presents-miami-music-week-pool-party-2022-25th-mar-national-hotel-miami-tickets

Lineup: MK, Dombresky, Cristoph, Will Clarke, LP Giobbi, Kyle Walker, Dillon Nathaniel, Honeyluv, Bryan Estefani

Sonny Fodera Presents Solotoko

Location: Location: Sagamore Hotel

1671 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Lineup: Sonny Fodera - (A-Z) Biscits, Cid, Dubdogz, Hayden James, Kyle Kinch, Torren Foot, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs (Dj) Plus Special Guests B2b

DEEP_STATE + UV MIAMI MUSIC WEEK

Location: @ Treehouse Miami

323 23rd Street,Miami Beach,33139,US

Lineup: Dosem / Fehrplay / Grum / Jerome Isma-Ae / Luccio / Miss Monique / Paul Thomas / Rune Noire / Sebastian Silva / Ucros

Rapture Festival

Location: Virginia Key Beach Park

Rapture Festival returns as the one and only daytime beach festival during this year's Miami Music Week. This artful coming together of art, music, wellness and nature takes place on the stunning Virginia Key Beach Park with a world class line-up. As well as an exclusive set from Monolink there will be Bedouin, Sabo & Goldcap, Rony Seikaly, Jenia Tarsol b2b Chaim, Yusf Osiris and plenty of extra fun including water sports, mindfulness and an environmental workshop. Capacity for this life-enriching, soul-warming party are limited so get yours now from https://www.rapturefestivals.com.

Lineup: ​​Monolink Exclusive, Bedouin, Sabo & Goldcap, Rony Siekly, Jenia Tarsol b2b Chaim, Yusf Osiris Plus more to be announced

Saturday, March 26th

Anjunadeep Open Air

Location: MAPS Backlot - 342 NW 24th St

HANA, Jody Wisternoff, Luttrell, Marsh, Tinlicker, Yotto

Music On 10 Year Anniversary

Location: @ Space Park Miami

298 NE 61 Street, Miami, FL 33137

Lineup: MARCO CAROLA, JOSEPH CAPRIATI, HOT SINCE 82

Meduza & Friends:

Location: SLS South Beach

Lineup: Meduza, Armand Van Helden, Lee Foss, Eli & Fur, and more

Get Lost Miami

Location/Dates: Hialeah (Miami), FL

Event Page: HERE

Description: Few parties can claim to be as integral to the fabric of clubland as Damian Lazarus’ iconic 24 hour wonderland, Get Lost Miami. A universal pillar of rave, the event has evolved into Miami’s ultimate celebration of the diversity of the global electronic music scene and a session fit only for the world’s most hardcore party people. This year the Get Lost circus is coming back to town to celebrate its 15th anniversary with 70+ artists spread across the entirety of the newly famed Factory Town footprint in Hialeah.

Lineup Highlights: Major Lazer Sound System, DJ Tennis, Hot Since 82, TOKiMONSTA, Danny Tengaglia, Nicole Moudabler B2B Sama Abhulhadi, Desert Hearts, Kevin Knapp, DJ Holographic, Maceo Plex, Guy Laliberté, Tiga, AMÉMÉ, Art Department, Chloé Caillet, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, Magit Cacoon, Francesca Lombardo, & More

Hot Creations 10 Year Anniversary

Location: Location: Sagamore Hotel

1671 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Lineup: Special Guest B2b Special Guest - (A-Z) Alan Fitzpatrick, Detlef, Latmun, Ms.Mada, Richy Ahmed, Seb Zito, Skream, Waff,

Claude VonStroke

Location/Dates: 1800 Lucky

Description: After 15 years of Dirtybird and six albums from Claude VonStroke, 2022 sees the return to his roots and the small, off-kilter, dark, dirty dance floors that shaped the Dirtybird founder and label head. VonStroke will not be accompanied by any openers or closers, flashy LED screens, visuals, or cryo guns: simply Claude VonStroke playing the first and last record every night, as he did when he first started, DJ’ing from open to close.

Lineup Highlights: CVS from open to close

Deeproot Records Miami Takeover

Location: Surfcomber Hotel - 1717 Collins Avenue

Lineup: DJ Roger Sanchez, Chus, Francis, Calussa, Malone, Offaiah, Mat Joe, and more.

Green Velvet presents La La Land — MMW Pool Party

Tickets: https://dice.fm/event/nqkyl-green-velvet-presents-la-la-land-mmw-2022-26th-mar-national-hotel-miami-tickets

Lineup: Green Velvet, Justin Martin, Shiba San, Rebuke, Gene Farris, Moon Boots, Nasser Baker, Mihalis Safras, Katrella

Sunday, March 27

Anjunabeats

Location: Nautilus South Beach, a SIXTY Hotel, 1825 Collins Ave

Lineup: Adrian Alexander, Andrew Bayer, Bexxie, Fatum, Genix, Grum, ilan Bluestone b2b Maor Levi, Mat Zo, Naz, Oliver Smith, Sunny Lax

Deeproot Records Miami Takeover

Location: Surfcomber Hotel - 1717 Collins Avenue

Lineup: DJ Roger Sanchez, Chus, Francis, Calussa, Malone, Offaiah, Mat Joe, and more.

LOST & FOUND w/ GUY J, GUY MANTZUR, & KHEN

Location: @ Treehouse Miami, 323 23rd Street, Miami, FL

DEEP AT SEA w. Jody Wisternoff, Khen, Luttrell & Marsh

Location: @ THE MUSETTE

Sea Isle Marina & Yachting Center

1635 North Bayshore Drive, Miami, FL 33132

Disco Disco

Location: Location: Sagamore Hotel

1671 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Lineup: (A-Z) Carl Craig, Danny Tenaglia, Heidi Lawden, Hot Cross Fun, M.A.X, Michelle Lesham, Natasha Diggs, Siggy Smalls, Skream