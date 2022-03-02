Magnetic Mix 179: The Librarian

The Librarian gives listeners a taste of her upcoming EP 'miss u' with this genre-hopping mix between bass, dubstep, footwork, drum and bass and more.

The Librarian Bobby Tamez

The Librarian is next up in our Magnetic Mix series. Andrea Graham, aka The Librarian, is not just a producer, but also the co-founder and curator of Bass Coast Festival, which normally takes place in British Columbia during the summer. Given the state of the live events business (though there is a festival planned for the summer), Graham has been able to focus on her music that bridges dubstep, bass, jungle, drum and bass and more into songs that don't give headaches and are quite palatable.

She will release a new six-track EP at the end of the month titled miss u. She says that the EP is "is an ode to the rave, to the dancefloor, and to the wildly eccentric community of music lovers who were separated over the past two years.” Two songs from the EP “Howe Sound” and the title track “miss u” are available now and give the listener a taste of the various genres this project touches on.

She carries that into her fast-paced Magnetic Mix that puts together 27 songs in 58 minutes. There are also several of the unreleased songs from the miss u EP included, so this is your chance to get a listen to most of the EP early. The miss u EP will be released on March 25.

"I had fun recording this live mix because it represents many of the genres I love and play out, and it includes five tracks off my forthcoming EP titled miss u. This set starts off with some reggae-influenced dubstep and then it builds in energy while traveling through juke, jungle and finally drum and bass."

Listen to the full mix now and follow along with the tracklist.

Tracklist:

1. Dandelion - Time for the Rebel

2. Abstrakt Sonance - Actions Speak

3. The Librarian - Howe Sound

4. Yoofee - Calibration

5. Novelist - Pay What is Owed

6. Epoch - Uzi

7. Flowdan - Welcome to London (J.Sparrow Remix)

8. Yoofee - Ok Cold

9. Monty & Alix Perez - Dreamer

10. Ivy Lab - NASDAQ

11. Loefah - ruffage

12. The Librarian - Vengeance

13. Facta - Rose Red

14. Tessa Thompson - Grip (Ivy Lab 20/20 Bootleg)

15. OAKK - Gimme That

16. The Librarian - Impulse

17. DJ Manny - All I Need

18. TRAX HAVEN - Rhymes (Dom Peri Peri Edit)

19. d’cure - Smile This Is The End

20. Sun People - The Walls

21. Fracture & Nah Eoto - Shada Shada

22. The Librarian - Flex

23. Bou & Kasra - Trenchcoat

24. SubMarine - Grunge

25. The Librarian - Take Flight

26. Enei and Kasra - Halcyon

27. Hyroglifics, Visages - Searching