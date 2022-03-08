Magnetic Mix 180: Kate Ozz

For International Women's Day, Kate Ozz has put together a mix of all women across dance music. "Girl power all the way!"

Kate Ozz Lou Rholley

For International Women’s Day, we have Kate Ozz doing a special Magnetic Mix to celebrate women in dance music. The Miami-based producer and DJ has seen her stature grow with each release, putting out music on the likes of Bar 25, Disco Halal, Frau Blau Music and Selador Recordings. She adds her own spin to the deep, melodic house world. She also launched a monthly mix series called Orbit to give fans a better idea of the music in her orbit.

Her Magnetic Mix reflects her own ideals of pushing and promoting women in music. The mix includes women across dance music like Maya Jane Coles, Nora En Pure, ANNA and of course, herself.

"Both talented and ambitious, these women DJ's bring delicacy, glamour, sexuality, and a natural feminine touch to the music industry. As a woman I tend to gravitate to strong female artists, so you may hear more of them represented in my sets. Girl power all the way!"

Dive into the mix and follow along with the tracklist. Girl power is the name of the game with this one.

Tracklist:

1. ANNA - Dissolution (Original Mix)

2. Carlita - Everybody (Original Mix)

3. Argia - The Last Tiger (Original Mix)

4. Malone & The Kimonos - Bana (BLOND:ISH Touch Edit)

5. Kate Ozz - Infinity and Beyond (Original Mix)

6. Shubostar - Gundagai (Original Mix)

7. Abundance & Parallells - Blooming Flower (BLOND:ISH Remix)

8. Nora En Pure - Oblivion Extended Mix)

9. 8Kays, Diana Miro - Easy (Original Mix)

10. Kate Ozz - Venus (Ivory 90's Revenge)

11. Magit Cacoon feat Nasrin Kadri - Jalel (Original Mix)

12. Claptone - Queen Of Ice ft. Dizzy (Nora En Pure Club Mix)

13. Peggy Gou - Starry Night (Original Mix)

14. Maya Jane Coles - True Love to the Grave (feat. Claudia Kane)