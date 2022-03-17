Magnetic Mix 181: Dani Ramos

Columbian Berlin-based producer and DJ Dani Ramos drops a new mix which she describes as some “upbeat groovy sounds for the weekend.”

Dani Ramos Francisco Barrachina

Dani Ramos is next up in our Magnetic Mix series. The Columbian Berlin-based producer and DJ has played events and venues such as BPM in Costa Rica, Ministry of Sound, SONAR, Pacha in Ibiza, Watergate, CDV, Hoppetosse and elsewhere.

Ramos released a new EP earlier this month titled Dime Algo via Sound of Berlin. Embracing the ambiguity between tech-house and techno, the EP brings plenty of energy and power with punchy drums, fast-moving percussion and vocal samples to bring it all together.

She channels that energy into her mix, which she describes as some “upbeat groovy sounds for the weekend.”

Listen to the mix and follow along with the tracklist.

Tracklist:

1. Junes - Justified Fried

2. Roche Madam - Roche edits 002-B1 A trabajar

3. Ylia Yansima - Danza (Trecut)

4. Makarska - Pola

5. Ash Lauryn - Dancing in the D

6. Odette - Free Zone

7. Unknown artist – Fpimp (Cobra edits)

8. Reset Robot - Say Please

9. Enrico Martini - What You Like (Remastered)

10. Jamie Jones - New Skool Acid (Seb Zito remix)

11. Dani Ramos feat. Sil Romero - Mutantes