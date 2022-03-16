Martin Garrix’ STPMD RCRDS Curates Ultra Music Festival Stage & Exclusive Playlist

Martin Garrix is returning to Ultra Music Festival again, hosting the STMPD stage with tons of artist. Check out his exclusive playlist curated by label boss, Martin.

STMPD CREW Courtesy of STMPD RCRDS

Ultra Music Festival returns next weekend on March 25-27. Someone who is no stranger to Ultra is STMPD label head, Martin Garrix. Since Martin Garrix and his management founded STMPD RCRDS in 2016, the label has blown up into a household name within the dance music community. Over the past few years, the label released hundreds of tracks from a wide variety of artists including Julian Jordan, Justin Mylo, Matisse & Sadko, Dillon Francis, DubVision, Salvatore Ganacci, Brooks, and more,

Breaking into the events industry, the label has hosted its own stages at some of the world’s biggest festivals such as Ultra Miami, Tomorrowland, Sziget Festival, Creamfields, Mysteryland, and Lollapalooza Berlin. Next weekend, Martin and the STMPD crew return to hold the STMPD Stage Artist Roundup. Here is what the label boss has to say about his return to Ultra again with his very own stage. Those slated to perform at the festival stage include Justin Mylo, Julian Jordan, Dubvision, Matisse & Sadko, Matt Nash, Infuze, Osrin, Florian Picasso, KVSH b2b Pontifexx and a special guest.

"I’m so excited to finally be able to play at Ultra Miami again! I’m of course preparing a very special set for this occasion with lots of new music. It’s always one of the biggest moments of the year and I’ve definitely missed it the past two years.

What’s even better is that we will also have our STMPD RCRDS stage returning with an insane lineup. Our goal with STMPD is to give amazingly talented DJ’s and producers a platform, and I know all of them will put on a great show. This playlist will already give you a taste of what to expect on Friday the 25th of March." - Martin Garrix

Ultra Music Lineup Ultra Music Festival

Martin curated a playlist just for this special opportunity to give fans a taste of what they can expect at the STMPD stage next weekend in Miami for the Ultra Music Festival.